Police investigate armed robbery at T...

Police investigate armed robbery at T-Mobile store

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect involved in an attempted robbery at a T-Mobile store. Surveillance footage of the suspect who attempted a robbery at the T-Mobile store on Maysville Road, on Tuesday, February 28. Fort Wayne Police Officer Michael Joyner said the suspect entered the T-Mobile store, 10140 Maysville Road, on Tuesday, February 28 at around 12:20 p.m. Upon entering the store, the suspect told an employee that his wife's phone was being kept in their safe in an attempt to trick the employee into opening it, Joyner said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l... Mar 3 Awesome News 1
pony town in huntertown (Aug '08) Mar 1 Kelly 10
News Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06) Feb 27 Al Bion 73
Missing purse Feb 27 Thanx 3
bingo Feb 22 GenerationX 2
Kristina Matice Feb 21 Jared Goff 1
Horny Feb 21 Horny 2
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,789 • Total comments across all topics: 279,369,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC