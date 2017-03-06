Police investigate armed robbery at T-Mobile store

Fort Wayne police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect involved in an attempted robbery at a T-Mobile store. Surveillance footage of the suspect who attempted a robbery at the T-Mobile store on Maysville Road, on Tuesday, February 28. Fort Wayne Police Officer Michael Joyner said the suspect entered the T-Mobile store, 10140 Maysville Road, on Tuesday, February 28 at around 12:20 p.m. Upon entering the store, the suspect told an employee that his wife's phone was being kept in their safe in an attempt to trick the employee into opening it, Joyner said.

