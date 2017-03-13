Police find thousands of child porn files
A Fort Wayne man was arrested by federal law enforcement officers Thursday on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mon
|FDG
|2
|Tiffany Clark, Superior Auto
|Mar 9
|FWayne4044
|1
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Mar 8
|Need it
|1
|pony town in huntertown (Aug '08)
|Mar 1
|Kelly
|10
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Feb 27
|Al Bion
|73
|Missing purse
|Feb 27
|Thanx
|3
|bingo
|Feb 22
|GenerationX
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC