Police: Employee, partner stole $5K in merchandise to resell
A medical uniform store employee and her partner were arrested Monday in connection with a $5,000 merchandise theft, Fort Wayne Police said. Detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department arrested 40-year-old Christina Esparza and her partner 36-year-old Jordan Baughn on two felony charges of theft and corrupt business influence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 3
|Awesome News
|1
|pony town in huntertown (Aug '08)
|Mar 1
|Kelly
|10
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Feb 27
|Al Bion
|73
|Missing purse
|Feb 27
|Thanx
|3
|bingo
|Feb 22
|GenerationX
|2
|Kristina Matice
|Feb 21
|Jared Goff
|1
|Horny
|Feb 21
|Horny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC