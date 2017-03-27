Owner: redeveloping old FWPD HQ 'not possible'

The decision to tear down the old police headquarters in Southeast Fort Wayne has been a controversial one , but the owners are defending their decision. McMillen Foundation representative Reed Silliman said they simply couldn't afford to keep the Bowser buildings at 1302 Creighton Ave. They understand some want to re-purpose the buildings for the economic benefit of Southeast Fort Wayne, but they don't think that's possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.