Owner: redeveloping old FWPD HQ 'not possible'
The decision to tear down the old police headquarters in Southeast Fort Wayne has been a controversial one , but the owners are defending their decision. McMillen Foundation representative Reed Silliman said they simply couldn't afford to keep the Bowser buildings at 1302 Creighton Ave. They understand some want to re-purpose the buildings for the economic benefit of Southeast Fort Wayne, but they don't think that's possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fight AADP's Petition to Abolish or Revise Indi... (May '08)
|7 hr
|Marii123432
|90
|Do Seat belts really safe lives (Jan '07)
|Mar 21
|GenerationX
|29
|Wonder bar
|Mar 20
|Jake
|1
|Donald Trump Liar (May '16)
|Mar 19
|ardith
|8
|Tiffany Clark, Superior Auto
|Mar 17
|Coworker
|2
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Mar 8
|Need it
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC