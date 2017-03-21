Owner of dead cat facing cruelty charges
The cat's owner swore she didn't know how Cookie had died when she called Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control in December, but she wanted to know if she could have another cat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do Seat belts really safe lives (Jan '07)
|15 hr
|GenerationX
|29
|Wonder bar
|Mon
|Jake
|1
|Donald Trump Liar (May '16)
|Mar 19
|ardith
|8
|Tiffany Clark, Superior Auto
|Mar 17
|Coworker
|2
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Mar 8
|Need it
|1
|pony town in huntertown (Aug '08)
|Mar 1
|Kelly
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC