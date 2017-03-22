New Kroger store coming to Fort Wayne

New Kroger store coming to Fort Wayne

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WFFT-TV Fort Wayne

There will be a new Kroger store built in Fort Wayne. The grocery chain recently put up a sign on Dupont Road, just west of Clinton Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do Seat belts really safe lives (Jan '07) Tue GenerationX 29
Wonder bar Mon Jake 1
Donald Trump Liar (May '16) Mar 19 ardith 8
Tiffany Clark, Superior Auto Mar 17 Coworker 2
News Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l... Mar 13 FDG 2
Goshen Ladies... pay to play Mar 8 Need it 1
pony town in huntertown (Aug '08) Mar 1 Kelly 10
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,268 • Total comments across all topics: 279,742,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC