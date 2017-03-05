My Hometown: The Trap Door
Live storytelling has been a popular activity in larger cities and now, thanks to one city native, the art form has been brought here to Fort Wayne. Under the name The Trap Door, Fort Wayne native Ben Larson and his crew introduced live storytelling to Fort Wayne's art scene.
