Monday snow leads to accidents and slide-offs
According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Ron Galaviz, the unseasonable warmth for much of the winter may have caused drivers to not be in winter driving mode. "The warm temperatures that we had in February I think gave a lot of us that false sense of an early spring, early summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|22 hr
|FDG
|2
|Tiffany Clark, Superior Auto
|Mar 9
|FWayne4044
|1
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Mar 8
|Need it
|1
|pony town in huntertown (Aug '08)
|Mar 1
|Kelly
|10
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Feb 27
|Al Bion
|73
|Missing purse
|Feb 27
|Thanx
|3
|bingo
|Feb 22
|GenerationX
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC