Meijer to offer home delivery starting in April
FORT WAYNE, Ind. Meijer announced Thursday it will begin home delivery to customers in Fort Wayne and across the Midwest beginning April 13. Customers will need to sign up for Shipt , an online service that requires a monthly or yearly membership.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|19 hr
|Need it
|1
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 3
|Awesome News
|1
|pony town in huntertown (Aug '08)
|Mar 1
|Kelly
|10
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Feb 27
|Al Bion
|73
|Missing purse
|Feb 27
|Thanx
|3
|bingo
|Feb 22
|GenerationX
|2
|Kristina Matice
|Feb 21
|Jared Goff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC