Man arrested on drug, child neglect charges during search
Police recovered marijuana, heroin and weapons while serving a searching warrant Friday afternoon and arrested a man on drug-related felonies and child neglect, according to a press release from the Fort Wayne Police Department. Police arrested 28-year-old Adrian Eguia on multiple felonies, including dealing heroin, marijuana, and neglect of a dependent and a misdemeanor charge of being an unlicensed driver, the press release said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|21 hr
|Awesome News
|1
|pony town in huntertown (Aug '08)
|Mar 1
|Kelly
|10
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Feb 27
|Al Bion
|73
|Missing purse
|Feb 27
|Thanx
|3
|bingo
|Feb 22
|GenerationX
|2
|Kristina Matice
|Feb 21
|Jared Goff
|1
|Horny
|Feb 21
|Horny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC