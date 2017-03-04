Man arrested on drug, child neglect charges during search

Police recovered marijuana, heroin and weapons while serving a searching warrant Friday afternoon and arrested a man on drug-related felonies and child neglect, according to a press release from the Fort Wayne Police Department. Police arrested 28-year-old Adrian Eguia on multiple felonies, including dealing heroin, marijuana, and neglect of a dependent and a misdemeanor charge of being an unlicensed driver, the press release said.

