Indiana communities clean up, make repairs after high winds

The National Weather Service says wind gusts of between 50 and 65 mph buffeted the region for about eight hours Wednesday as a strong storm system swept across southern Canada. Those winds forced the closure of a Meijer store in the far northeastern Indiana city of Angola after its roof was damaged and a natural gas leak was detected.

