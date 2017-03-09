Indiana communities clean up, make repairs after high winds
The National Weather Service says wind gusts of between 50 and 65 mph buffeted the region for about eight hours Wednesday as a strong storm system swept across southern Canada. Those winds forced the closure of a Meijer store in the far northeastern Indiana city of Angola after its roof was damaged and a natural gas leak was detected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|19 hr
|Need it
|1
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 3
|Awesome News
|1
|pony town in huntertown (Aug '08)
|Mar 1
|Kelly
|10
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Feb 27
|Al Bion
|73
|Missing purse
|Feb 27
|Thanx
|3
|bingo
|Feb 22
|GenerationX
|2
|Kristina Matice
|Feb 21
|Jared Goff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC