IN Supreme Court disbars Fort Wayne attorney

The Indiana Supreme Court disbarred a Fort Wayne attorney this week for mismanaging his trust account and stealing clients' funds. In a decision posted Tuesday, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled unanimously to revoke Donald E. James' license to practice law in the state of Indiana.

