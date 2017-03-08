IN Supreme Court disbars Fort Wayne attorney
The Indiana Supreme Court disbarred a Fort Wayne attorney this week for mismanaging his trust account and stealing clients' funds. In a decision posted Tuesday, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled unanimously to revoke Donald E. James' license to practice law in the state of Indiana.
