Hudson man killed in DeKalb Co. crash

11 hrs ago

A Hudson man was killed in a two-vehicle crash east of Auburn, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department. Investigators said the crash happened at 1:10 p.m. at State Road 8 and State Road 1 approximately nine miles east of Auburn.

