Hines outlines goals for city's southeast side
Fort Wayne Councilman Glynn Hines is working to bring more development to the city's southeast side. He outlined his vision during his "State of the Sixth District" address Saturday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiffany Clark, Superior Auto
|Fri
|Coworker
|2
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Mar 8
|Need it
|1
|pony town in huntertown (Aug '08)
|Mar 1
|Kelly
|10
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Feb 27
|Al Bion
|73
|Missing purse
|Feb 27
|Thanx
|3
|bingo
|Feb 22
|GenerationX
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC