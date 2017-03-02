Hansbrough hoping to provide punch to Mad Ants
The Mad Ants are hoping Tyler Hansbrough is a fast learner, as the former Pacers forward arrived in Fort Wayne for his first practice with the Ants on Thursday. Hansbrough, the 13th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers, is expected to play Friday night when the Mad Ants host Westchester at 7 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pony town in huntertown (Aug '08)
|Wed
|Kelly
|10
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Feb 27
|Al Bion
|73
|Missing purse
|Feb 27
|Thanx
|3
|bingo
|Feb 22
|GenerationX
|2
|Kristina Matice
|Feb 21
|Jared Goff
|1
|Horny
|Feb 21
|Horny
|2
|Kathy Wall (May '15)
|Feb 11
|Red
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC