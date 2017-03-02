Hansbrough hoping to provide punch to Mad Ants

The Mad Ants are hoping Tyler Hansbrough is a fast learner, as the former Pacers forward arrived in Fort Wayne for his first practice with the Ants on Thursday. Hansbrough, the 13th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers, is expected to play Friday night when the Mad Ants host Westchester at 7 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.

