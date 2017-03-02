Hansbrough hoping to provide punch to...

Hansbrough hoping to provide punch to Mad Ants

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

The Mad Ants are hoping Tyler Hansbrough is a fast learner, as the former Pacers forward arrived in Fort Wayne for his first practice with the Ants on Thursday. Hansbrough, the 13th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers, is expected to play Friday night when the Mad Ants host Westchester at 7 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pony town in huntertown (Aug '08) Wed Kelly 10
News Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06) Feb 27 Al Bion 73
Missing purse Feb 27 Thanx 3
bingo Feb 22 GenerationX 2
Kristina Matice Feb 21 Jared Goff 1
Horny Feb 21 Horny 2
Kathy Wall (May '15) Feb 11 Red 6
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,270,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC