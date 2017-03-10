Fort Wayne man wins $50K in Powerball drawing
Robert Radona purchased his ticket at the Meijer C-Stop off Lima Road for the February 15 Powerball drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. "I didn't know what to think," said Robert, who plans to use the money to buy a used car and pay off bills.
