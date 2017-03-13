Fort Wayne man faces federal charges

Fort Wayne man faces federal charges

After an investigation by the F.B.I that began in September of 2016, Timothy Boerger has been charged for possessing child pornography. The F.B.I filed a criminal complaint to the United States District Court on March 10 against Timothy Boerger of Fort Wayne.

