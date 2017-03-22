Fort Wayne leaders concerned about federal budget
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry is worried about how the proposed federal budget will effect people in Fort Wayne. The mayor met with representatives from more than 20 local organizations to discuss how President Donald Trump's proposals might impact them.
