Fort Wayne Ballet debuts 'Swan Lake'
Professional dancers with Fort Wayne Ballet performed a sample performance of their upcoming show Wednesday evening at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art. Dancers dressed head to toe in full costumes promoting their 'Swan Lake' show that will take place in two weeks.
