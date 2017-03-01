Federal grants to help pay for flood-prone properties
Indiana officials announced the federal government has awarded more than $675,000 in grants to help purchase flood-prone properties in two northeast Indiana cities. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says it will administer the grants to help with the purchase of 10 properties in Fort Wayne and Decatur.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pony town in huntertown (Aug '08)
|Wed
|Kelly
|10
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Feb 27
|Al Bion
|73
|Missing purse
|Feb 27
|Thanx
|3
|bingo
|Feb 22
|GenerationX
|2
|Kristina Matice
|Feb 21
|Jared Goff
|1
|Horny
|Feb 21
|Horny
|2
|Kathy Wall (May '15)
|Feb 11
|Red
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC