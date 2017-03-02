FBI indicts members of Fort Wayne str...

FBI indicts members of Fort Wayne street gang

Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana, David Capp announced Thursday afternoon various racketeering charges against members of a Fort Wayne street gang. According to a press release, charges in an 18 count indictment were filed against four members of the "2500" street gang that originated in the 2500 block of Caroline Street and is associated with a Bloomington gang known as the "Grit Gang."

