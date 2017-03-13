Democrats' new chair plans '4-year strategy'
"We will be developing a four-year strategy that will not only take care of my four years in office, but will leave a solid program for the next county chair and the next officers four years from now," Mindy Rogers said in an interview Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiffany Clark, Superior Auto
|Fri
|Coworker
|2
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Mar 8
|Need it
|1
|pony town in huntertown (Aug '08)
|Mar 1
|Kelly
|10
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Feb 27
|Al Bion
|73
|Missing purse
|Feb 27
|Thanx
|3
|bingo
|Feb 22
|GenerationX
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC