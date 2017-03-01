City stormwater rates to increase for improvement projects
Fort Wayne's monthly stormwater rates could be going up this year to help fund stormwater maintenance. Fort Wayne City Utilities is hoping to increase current stormwater rates to help fund a $40 million improvement project that will address neighborhood drainage issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.
