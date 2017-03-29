City reminds residents they can be notified when sewers overflow
Fort Wayne residents can receive an email notification when the City's combined sewer system is discharging into area rivers. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management requires communities with combined sewers to offer notifications when combined sewer overflows occur or are likely to occur.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fight AADP's Petition to Abolish or Revise Indi... (May '08)
|Mon
|Marii123432
|90
|Do Seat belts really safe lives (Jan '07)
|Mar 21
|GenerationX
|29
|Wonder bar
|Mar 20
|Jake
|1
|Donald Trump Liar (May '16)
|Mar 19
|ardith
|8
|Tiffany Clark, Superior Auto
|Mar 17
|Coworker
|2
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Mar 8
|Need it
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC