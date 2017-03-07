City Council Approves $1M to Fund for...

City Council Approves $1M to Fund for Superior Lofts

In a 5-4 vote, Fort Wayne City Council approves additional funding for Superior Lofts. The site for Superior Lofts, which is located west of Allen County Jail on Superior Street, was once a manufacturing building in 1905.

