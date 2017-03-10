Brett Favre to speak at Big Brothers Big Sisters dinner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre will serve as keynote speaker at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana's annual dinner in May. Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks in the Hall of Fame press room at the the fifth annual NFL Honors at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016, in San Francisco.
