Automotive manufacturer creating 100+ jobs in Fort Wayne

Faurecia Clean Mobility , a global manufacturer of automotive emissions control systems, announced plans today to locate a new facility in Allen County, creating up to 144 new jobs by 2018. "Just like Faurecia, Indiana is a global leader in automotive manufacturing," said Jim Schellinger, Indiana Secretary of Commerce.

