Auto parts maker to build Fort Wayne plant, creating more than 100 jobs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. Faurecia Clean Mobility, a manufacturer of automotive emissions control systems, announced Thursday it will build a new production facility in Fort Wayne that will result in the hiring of nearly 150 workers by 2018 according to a press release issued by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation .
