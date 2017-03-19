Art exhibit to tell stories of trials, successes of Blue Jacket clients
The Fort Wayne Museum of Art will showcase artwork that tells the stories from clients of the Blue Jacket non-profit, which seeks to help people find a second chance at gainful employment. The second annual Second Chances Art Exhibit will be held on Friday, March 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Museum.
