Art exhibit to tell stories of trials, successes of Blue Jacket clients

11 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

The Fort Wayne Museum of Art will showcase artwork that tells the stories from clients of the Blue Jacket non-profit, which seeks to help people find a second chance at gainful employment. The second annual Second Chances Art Exhibit will be held on Friday, March 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Museum.

