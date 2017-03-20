Another show added to Foellinger Theatre lineup for 2017

The Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department announced Monday that Barenaked Ladies will perform at the Foellinger Theatre on Sunday, July 23. Tickets for the concert go on sale at 8 am, Friday, March 24 for $89, $49 and $29 plus a $3 ticket fee. Barenaked Ladies is still together after nearly three decades, producing 14 studio albums which have collectively sold more than 14 million copies.

