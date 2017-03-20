Another show added to Foellinger Theatre lineup for 2017
The Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department announced Monday that Barenaked Ladies will perform at the Foellinger Theatre on Sunday, July 23. Tickets for the concert go on sale at 8 am, Friday, March 24 for $89, $49 and $29 plus a $3 ticket fee. Barenaked Ladies is still together after nearly three decades, producing 14 studio albums which have collectively sold more than 14 million copies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wonder bar
|1 hr
|Jake
|1
|Donald Trump Liar (May '16)
|Sun
|ardith
|8
|Tiffany Clark, Superior Auto
|Mar 17
|Coworker
|2
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Mar 8
|Need it
|1
|pony town in huntertown (Aug '08)
|Mar 1
|Kelly
|10
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Feb 27
|Al Bion
|73
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC