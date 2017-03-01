50 new citizens take oath at naturalization ceremony
The Journal Gazette Nigeria native Agatha Esotu holds her hand over her heart as she stands for the singing of the national anthem during a naturalization ceremony on Friday at the E. Ross Adair Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|13 hr
|Awesome News
|1
|pony town in huntertown (Aug '08)
|Mar 1
|Kelly
|10
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Feb 27
|Al Bion
|73
|Missing purse
|Feb 27
|Thanx
|3
|bingo
|Feb 22
|GenerationX
|2
|Kristina Matice
|Feb 21
|Jared Goff
|1
|Horny
|Feb 21
|Horny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC