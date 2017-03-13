3rd mental exam sought for Amber Pasztor, accused of killing her 2 kids
Prosecutors and public defenders say an Indiana woman accused of smothering her two young children to death likely won't be found competent to assist in her own trial. An Elkhart County judge on Thursday ordered a third mental competency exam for 29-year-old Amber Pasztor of Fort Wayne.
