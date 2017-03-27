3-day comedy festival to bring the best laughs to Fort Wayne

Are you ready for the best laugh in Fort Wayne? A comedy festival with something for all ages, featuring local, regional and national talent is coming to the Summit City to tickle your funny bone this weekend. Beginning Friday, March 31 until Sunday, April 2, 60 comics will participate in 23 different shows during the Maumee, Mary, & Joseph Comedy Festival held at nine different venues across the downtown area.

