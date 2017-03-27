3-day comedy festival to bring the be...

3-day comedy festival to bring the best laughs to Fort Wayne

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Are you ready for the best laugh in Fort Wayne? A comedy festival with something for all ages, featuring local, regional and national talent is coming to the Summit City to tickle your funny bone this weekend. Beginning Friday, March 31 until Sunday, April 2, 60 comics will participate in 23 different shows during the Maumee, Mary, & Joseph Comedy Festival held at nine different venues across the downtown area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fight AADP's Petition to Abolish or Revise Indi... (May '08) 2 hr Marii123432 90
Do Seat belts really safe lives (Jan '07) Mar 21 GenerationX 29
Wonder bar Mar 20 Jake 1
Donald Trump Liar (May '16) Mar 19 ardith 8
Tiffany Clark, Superior Auto Mar 17 Coworker 2
News Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l... Mar 13 FDG 2
Goshen Ladies... pay to play Mar 8 Need it 1
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,489 • Total comments across all topics: 279,867,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC