2 Fort Wayne restaurants make Yelp's Top 50
Banh Mi Barista at 5320 Coldwater Road and Junk Ditch Brewing Company at 1825 W Main St. were both named among the Top 50 places to eat in Indiana based on Yelp data. Junk Ditch was ranked at No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do Seat belts really safe lives (Jan '07)
|Mar 21
|GenerationX
|29
|Wonder bar
|Mar 20
|Jake
|1
|Donald Trump Liar (May '16)
|Mar 19
|ardith
|8
|Tiffany Clark, Superior Auto
|Mar 17
|Coworker
|2
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Mar 8
|Need it
|1
|pony town in huntertown (Aug '08)
|Mar 1
|Kelly
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC