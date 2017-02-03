Youth council to share Fort Wayne's success

The Fort Wayne Youth Engagement Council and advisers are: Emily Lahey, Jazmyn Hernandez, Hannah Benson, Alicia Speer, Joe Straley, Julia Andorfer, Emma Bailey, Lilli Hagadorn, Doreen Benavente-Sickafoose, Karen Richards, Brandon Blumenherst, Antonio Menson, Carter Davis, Sana Ghazali, Kaleb McCague, Grace McGuire, Ryan Haffner, Deborah Choe, Justin ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPC Media Group, Inc..