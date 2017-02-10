Winter fun in spring conditions
Gary Steffen of Fort Wayne and Kristi Ellis of Angola stood at one of the high bistro tables Saturday taking in the relaxed atmosphere at Weather the Fort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kathy Wall (May '15)
|13 hr
|Red
|6
|Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|God is the only J...
|95
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Feb 6
|Window Phart
|72
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Feb 1
|ShakeNBake
|4
|Are Blacks screwing up your neighborhood? (Apr '16)
|Feb 1
|lego
|2
|Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Kiksailorjerry1926
|25
|The Eden
|Jan 29
|wanna Know
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC