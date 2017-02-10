Wind advisory: DeKalb, LaGrange, Nobl...

Wind advisory: DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Defiance, Williams

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Journal Gazette

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio counties north of Fort Wayne from 3 to 8 p.m. today, saying winds are to gust to 45 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kathy Wall (May '15) 22 hr Red 6
Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10) Feb 6 God is the only J... 95
News Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06) Feb 6 Window Phart 72
News Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed Feb 1 ShakeNBake 4
Are Blacks screwing up your neighborhood? (Apr '16) Feb 1 lego 2
Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12) Feb 1 Kiksailorjerry1926 25
The Eden Jan 29 wanna Know 3
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Allen County was issued at February 12 at 8:40PM EST

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,587 • Total comments across all topics: 278,803,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC