Vince Gill to play the Embassy in April

FORT WAYNE, Ind. Renowned songwriter and guitar player Vince Gill will perform at the Embassy Theatre in downtown Fort Wayne on April 23 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. Tickets are $39.50, $49.50, $59.50, $79.50.

