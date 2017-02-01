Triple murder trial enters day three
This is Richards' second trial centered around the killings 23-year-old Mohamedtaha Omar, 20-year-old Adam Mekki, and 17-year-old Muhannad Tairab on Lewis Street last February. Wednesday's witnesses included forensic doctors, several detectives from the Fort Wayne Police Department, Indiana State Police and an FBI special agent.
