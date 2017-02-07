Trevor Cheek returns to Komets from AHL
The Komets announced Tuesday that forward Trevor Cheek has been released from his PTO with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners and will return to Fort Wayne. Cheek, 24, attended Tucson's training camp and started the season with the Roadrunners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10)
|Mon
|God is the only J...
|95
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Mon
|Window Phart
|72
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Feb 1
|ShakeNBake
|4
|Are Blacks screwing up your neighborhood? (Apr '16)
|Feb 1
|lego
|2
|Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Kiksailorjerry1926
|25
|The Eden
|Jan 29
|wanna Know
|3
|Seeking hope for heroin users
|Jan 25
|mary
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC