Super Bowl pizza sale
We all know that it's the food that makes for a good gathering, and local restaurants have been prepping for Sunday's big game. According to information from Forbes.com there were an estimated 12.5 million pizzas sold on this day, with an average value of about $26 per order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|6 hr
|Window Phart
|72
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Feb 1
|ShakeNBake
|4
|Are Blacks screwing up your neighborhood? (Apr '16)
|Feb 1
|lego
|2
|Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Kiksailorjerry1926
|25
|The Eden
|Jan 29
|wanna Know
|3
|Seeking hope for heroin users
|Jan 25
|mary
|1
|Immigrants search for reassurance
|Jan 23
|spytheweb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC