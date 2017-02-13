Snider grad starring in primetime CBS show
A new show debuting on WANE-TV this week, the CBS legal drama Doubt has a strong connection to the Summit City. Snider High School alumni Kobi Libii has made his way from Fort Wayne all the way to Hollywood to star in the primetime series, which airs Wednesday nights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kathy Wall (May '15)
|Sat
|Red
|6
|Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|God is the only J...
|95
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Feb 6
|Window Phart
|72
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Feb 1
|ShakeNBake
|4
|Are Blacks screwing up your neighborhood? (Apr '16)
|Feb 1
|lego
|2
|Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Kiksailorjerry1926
|25
|The Eden
|Jan 29
|wanna Know
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC