Severe thunderstorms to rip through midwestern US into Friday night
Potent thunderstorms will threaten a portion of the midwestern United States with destructive winds and isolated tornadoes into Friday night. In some communities, the storms will be strong enough to down trees and power lines and cause power outages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bingo
|Feb 22
|GenerationX
|2
|Kristina Matice
|Feb 21
|Jared Goff
|1
|Horny
|Feb 21
|Horny
|2
|Kathy Wall (May '15)
|Feb 11
|Red
|6
|Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|God is the only J...
|95
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Feb 6
|Window Phart
|72
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Feb 1
|ShakeNBake
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC