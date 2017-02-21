Salin Bank Robbery Suspects Arrested

Salin Bank Robbery Suspects Arrested

Uniform officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department patrolling the area of the 4400 block of Bluffton Road at approximately 5:00 p.m. Tuesday observed a vehicle matching the description of the one used as the getaway car in the Salin Bank robbery on Lima Road. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and detained Lori Joy Williams.

