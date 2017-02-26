Rotary Club to host Mardi Gras benefit for riverfront development

The Fort Wayne Rotary Club is hosting a Mardi Gras event to benefit riverfront development complete with traditional New Orleans foods like gumbo, red beans and rice, and sandwiches. The event will be held on Tuesday, February 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Parkview Field.

