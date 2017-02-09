Price is Right LIVE! brings thousands...

Price is Right LIVE! brings thousands to Embassy Theatre

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Thousands of fans decided to "come on down" to the Embassy Theatre to try their luck on "Price is Right: LIVE!" Thursday night. Television's longest running game show drew a diverse crowd of people from near and far.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kathy Wall (May '15) Thu Steve 5
Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10) Feb 6 God is the only J... 95
News Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06) Feb 6 Window Phart 72
News Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed Feb 1 ShakeNBake 4
Are Blacks screwing up your neighborhood? (Apr '16) Feb 1 lego 2
Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12) Feb 1 Kiksailorjerry1926 25
The Eden Jan 29 wanna Know 3
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,788 • Total comments across all topics: 278,741,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC