Police: Man accused in assault admits actions
Patrick Scheck, the 62-year-old Fort Wayne man accused of physically assaulting a woman Wednesday in the 1500 block of West Main Street, immediately owned up to what he had done and told officers he was "crazy as " Scheck, of the 500 block of Tennessee Avenue, ran away from a policewoman after she was called to the scene by a passerby about 3:30 ... (more)
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kathy Wall (May '15)
|Feb 11
|Red
|6
|Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|God is the only J...
|95
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Feb 6
|Window Phart
|72
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Feb 1
|ShakeNBake
|4
|Are Blacks screwing up your neighborhood? (Apr '16)
|Feb 1
|lego
|2
|Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Kiksailorjerry1926
|25
|The Eden
|Jan 29
|wanna Know
|3
