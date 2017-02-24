Police, Fire a " February 24

Police, Fire

First block of West Street: A man reported at 7:10 a.m. Thursday that someone entered his house and stole a television, collector cards, a CD, a gun and a video game system and games. 400 block of N. Main Street: A woman reported at 8:52 p.m. Wednesday that someone entered her vehicle and stole about $15 in change.

