Plea deal reached in roommate beating death case
Michael Anthony Caudill spoke only briefly during a hearing in which he took responsibility for the death of Jose Alberto Lopez back in the summer of 2015. The 52-year-old man was barely audible in his response after 430th state District Court Judge Israel Ramon asked him if he agreed to the terms offered by the state in exchange for his guilty plea.
