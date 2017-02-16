Plans for proposed arena continue
The proposed project is still in its early planning and discussion phase but if approved the arena would sit just west of the Grand Wayne Center with a seating capacity of just under 6,000. The Allen County- Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board released schematic designs and cost estimates for a possible downtown arena after a request from the city and the Board of Commissioners.
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kathy Wall (May '15)
|Feb 11
|Red
|6
|Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|God is the only J...
|95
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Feb 6
|Window Phart
|72
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Feb 1
|ShakeNBake
|4
|Are Blacks screwing up your neighborhood? (Apr '16)
|Feb 1
|lego
|2
|Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Kiksailorjerry1926
|25
|The Eden
|Jan 29
|wanna Know
|3
